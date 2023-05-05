Plant sale Hackleton & District WI donates over £17,000 to local causes in 10 years

News you can trust since 1931
WI Plant Sale raises funds for Community Project

By Jane WardContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

Organised by Hackleton & District WI, this sale has enabled us to donate over £17,000 to good causes over the last ten years.

The funds have been donated to our wonderful village hall. We also have bought a defibrillator for the village, parish benches and trees for the new cemetery.

Our efforts also mean we have supported a local charity The Judith Willoughby Trust which supports young people to buy equipment to undertake post 16 courses, which would be beyond their reach without financial assistance.

We also have profits from last year sale, allocated to the refurbishment of the toilets in the Carey Chapel for use by [email protected] a community hub open Mon- Wed 10am-1pm. Surplus funds from this year's sale are also being allocated to this very worthy cause.

This year’s sale is taking place on Sunday 14th May 10am -1pm in Hackleton Village Hall, Chapel Lane Hackleton NN7 2AH.

As well as professionally grown basket & bedding plants, shrubs, perennials, herbs, and vegetables, we are serving WI Cakes & Refreshments, award winning ice cream, and Great Oakley Brewery will be in attendance. There is free entry and parking.

