Plans approved for Delapré Abbey Stables, Northampton
Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust appointed Buttress in March last year as the lead designer and heritage consultant for the project, signalling a significant step forward in the ongoing preservation and enhancement of the 900-year-old Grade II* Delapré Abbey estate.
The £4.8 million initiative will transform a cluster of stable buildings on the site into a mixed-use development, which will include wellbeing, retail and community uses. This has been made possible through the generous support of the National lottery Heritage Fund, and Architectural Heritage Fund who have funded the development phase of the project.
The new wellbeing hub will be created to promote the mental and physical health of both the local community and visitors alike. A number of community organisations, wellbeing organisations and retail led businesses have already agreed to occupy spaces and deliver activity programmes from the wellbeing community hub.
A sustainable approach sits at the heart of the project, and it will feature ground source heat pumps, photovoltaic panels, and rainwater harvesting. Biomes have been added to the structure to support microhabitats for insects, birds, and microorganisms and are particularly key to encouraging visitors to enjoy and adopt sustainable improvements in their own homes.
Richard Clinton, Chief Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We are thrilled to see the plans for Delapré Stables move forward. This project is not just about preserving the heritage of the Abbey, but also about creating a space that will serve the community for generations to come. By integrating sustainable technologies and focusing on wellbeing, we are ensuring that Delapré Abbey continues to be a beacon of innovation and inclusivity in Northampton.”
Lucy Ashcroft, senior architect at Buttress, commented:
"The Delapré Stables project will breathe new life into the stables while integrating sustainable practices that honour the past and look forward to the future. We are proud to be part of this transformative project and with the plans now approved, we look forward to making a start on site.”
