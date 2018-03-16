Pink flamingo statuette stolen from Northamptonshire village pub

A man has stolen a statuette of a pink flamingo from a Northamptonshire village pub.

In a video posted by The Admiral Nelson pub on their Facebook page, a man can be seen brazenly putting the figurine under his jacket before walking out of the Braunston pub.

The theft has been reported to the police, who are appealing for witnesses.

"Anybody know this charming man? Came into my house that I open to the public. He stole my pink flamingo," wrote the landlord on the Admiral Nelson Facebook page.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We have a report of a pink flamingo being stolen from a pub in Braunston between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, March 10.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."