Michelle Lilley, Head of Cozy Coupe fleet operations, said: “We’re thrilled to release this limited number of Coupes for the first new registration of the year. It’s the perfect affordable first car for keen motorists.

1. Special delivery A truckload of the iconic toddler-sized hatchbacks by Little Tikes was delivered to the Smyths Toy Store at Nene Valley Retail Park.

2. Check out the vanity plate This weekend marks the release of the 2019number plate for UK vehicles - so all of the pint-sized convertibles came with a '19' reg plate.

3. Zero emissions, no tax and no petrol needed Little Tikes claim the Cozy Coupe is the UK's number one selling car and sold 160,000 units in 2018 - outstripping the Ford Fiesta by 66 per cent.

4. The UK's 'number one best-selling car' Michelle continued: Were encouraging Cozy Coupe enthusiasts to head online or in-store to look at the range of Coupes within the fleet."

