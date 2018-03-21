PICTURE GALLERY: The Smoke Pit brothers open doors to new Northampton chophouse

The brains behind an American-style smokehouse restaurant have now opened a spin-off diner in Northampton, specialising in dry aged steaks, pasta and craft beer.

Brothers and business partners James and Matt Ingram opened their new business venture, Hops and Chops, on Friday, March 16 in a former Indian restaurant in St Crispins Retail Village, off Kent Road.

Click here to see inside Hops & Chops

The 90-seat restaurant, which underwent a three month revamp, has created 16 new jobs and boasts 72 gins, an extensive craft beer selection, cheese counter and dry ageing meat fridge.

Bosses say the inspiration for the chophouse dates back to the 15th century when individual servings of meat were referred to as chops. And at their new restaurant, chefs will similarly cook portions of meat over charcoal and wood.

The brothers are also the brains behind The Smoke Pit in The Ridings - a USA influenced smokehouse restaurant with a British twist in a contemporary industrial setting.

“We got where we needed to get with The Smoke Pit and we wanted to expand,” Matt said. “We had a new venture idea.”

Bosses say there is also a big emphasis on fresh artisan pasta - including gnocchi, ravioli and linguini - and have authentic handmade La Tua Pasta delivered on site, from London, every week.

Formerly Wild Ginger, Hops and Chops, opens for brunch from 12-2.30pm Monday-Thursday and reopens for dinner from 5pm-10pm. Opening times change on Fridays from 11am-10pm and on Saturday and Sunday doors open from 10am-10pm.

Next Saturday and Sunday staff at the trendy new bar and restaurant will roll out their breakfast menu.