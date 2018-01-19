Phone, Bose speaker and Mulberry handbag stolen in Northamptonshire burglary

Five offenders entered a courtyard at the back of a property before two of them entered the house and stole a mobile phone, a speaker and a designer handbag.

The burglary happened in School Road, Naseby between 1.15am and 1.45am yesterday (Thursday, January 18) and it is believed the offenders may have had a car parked in High Street, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.