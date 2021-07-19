Person hit by train near Kettering

EMR

A person has been hit by a train between Kettering and Leicester, East Midlands Railway has confirmed this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services are at the scene with rail services on the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route facing delays.

Trains running through the area between Kettering and Leicester are currently unable to run.

An East Midlands Railway (EMR) spokesman said that, where possible, they will be diverted in both directions between Leicester and Kettering. If diverted they will not be able to stop at Market Harborough, and will be delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Connect trains which run between Kettering and London St Pancras are unaffected by the incident.

An EMR spokesman said: "At present we are expecting the line to re-open in the next two hours.

"As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 6pm."

Passengers have been advised to travel on alternative routes this afternoon with arrangements made with other train companies for them to travel with their original ticket.