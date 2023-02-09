Perry Street: Firefighters called to house blaze in Northampton in early hours

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Northampton in the early hours of Thursday (February 9).

The incident happened around 1am in Perry Street, close to the Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.43am, Northamptonshire Police tweeted about the incident warning that there are “numerous road closures in the vicinity” and to asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters were called to Perry Street in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokesman said: “NFRS was called to Perry Street in Northampton at 1am this morning (February 9).

“Crews found smoke issuing from a three-storey house at the end of the terrace, where a fire had taken hold in the first floor and roof of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters isolated gas and electricity to the property and then used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and an ultra-high pressure lance to try and bring the flames under control.

“Northamptonshire Police and Western Power also attended and firefighters then carried out a search of the building and found that the property had been empty.

“The aerial appliance was used to help control the blaze and by 4.30am the fire had been extinguished, and shortly afterwards crews handed the scene over to Northamptonshire Police and returned to their stations.

“Five fire appliances attended the scene, and the Fire Service is due to return to the scene this morning to carry out an After Fire Inspection to try and determine the cause of the fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Police officers were called just before 1.20am this morning (February 9) to assist colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue and Service at a house fire in Perry Street, Northampton.