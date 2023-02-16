'Your wife is really worried about you': 50-year-old last seen in Northampton missing for four days

The wife of a 50-year-old man, who has been missing for four days and was last seen in Northampton, is said to be “really worried”.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information about Darren’s whereabouts after he was last seen on Sunday (February 12) in Northampton town centre, wearing blue jeans, a mustard/brown colour sweater, black shoes and a black overcoat.

He is described as 6ft, of a slim build, with short grey hair, and originally from Derby.

Anyone who sees Darren or knows where he is, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999.

Detective Sergeant Pete Ticehurst, said: “Darren, if you’re reading this – please contact us so we know you’re okay.

“You can do this either by giving us a call or by going into one of our police stations.

“Your wife is really worried about you and we want to do everything we can to get you home safely.”