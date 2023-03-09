News you can trust since 1931
Your pictures of dogs, children and big kids enjoying the snow across Northampton

Snowmen, sledges, excited dogs and baby’s first snow day...

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:32pm

For many children, and their parents, waking up to see a couple of inches of snow is like all their Christmases coming at once.

Whether they like to build snowmen, or enjoy being whisked to school on a sledge, the white stuff can provide some very happy memories for little ones.

And after more than 12 hours of pretty much non-stop snow in Northampton from Wednesday March 8 to Thursday March 9, there was plenty of fun to be had, even if most of the kids did still have to go to school.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to submit snow day pictures – and you did not disappoint.

Below are 22 pictures of people in Northampton enjoying the snow or of stunning, snowy scenery.

All smiles as little ones and dogs enjoy the snow.

1. Northampton enjoys the snow

Photo: UGC

Can you spot the dog in this Dallington snap?

2. Northampton enjoys the snow

Photo: UGC

Freya and Louie loved Building a snowman this morning.

3. Northampton enjoys the snow

Photo: UGC

A dramatic looking Abington on Wednesday evening.

4. Northampton enjoys the snow

Photo: UGC

