Your house could be the film set Screen Northants is looking for

Screen Northants are reaching out to homeowners to open their doors for a new film made in partnership with BBC Children in Need and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Social enterprise company, Screen Northants, is hunting for a couple of Northampton-based houses to use for filming next week for a new project about gang culture and grooming, aimed at young people.

The film will then be made available freely to schools and online, and used by the police.

But in order to make the film camera crews are asking to create footage inside a house and a flat in Northampton between Wednesday, July 3 and Friday, July 5.

The film is in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office and BBC Children in Need.

Preferably, though, the house should be unfurnished, or with very little furniture in.

Film crews will shoot inside the living room, hallway, and bedroom of house one and should be in the style of a flat or student house.

In house two the bedroom, landing, hallway and front of house will be in shot and it is preferred that the home is a semi-detached family property.

Email kate@screennorthants.co.uk to find out more.