Young Northampton girl with life-threatening illness given chance for dream family holiday after house builder's donation

A selection of the poorly children When You Wish Upon a Star has helped since being founded in 1990

A young girl from Northampton suffering from a life-threatening illness has been given the chance to go on a dream family holiday thanks to a donation from house builder.

Carmen, whose family only wanted to share her first name, will be able to go Walt Disney World in Florida once coronavirus restrictions are lifted after Barratt Homes gave £1,000 to charity When You Wish Upon a Star.

She suffers with hereditary angioedema, a disease characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling of the skin and mucous membranes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation comes from the Overstone Gate developer’s community fund scheme, which makes donations to charities and organisations in the areas in which it builds.

When You Wish Upon a Star regional fundraiser Alexa Wigfield said: “Once Covid restrictions are lifted, we will be aiming to grant as many wishes as possible.

"The donation from Barratt Homes’ community fund scheme will go towards making Carmen’s wish of a family trip to Florida possible.”

Barratt Homes Northampton managing director Amer Alkhalil said: “We are so pleased to be able to support When You Wish Upon a Star and the fantastic work they are doing.

"We hope our donation will help towards making Carmen’s wish come true.

“It is important to us a leading homebuilder to recognise and support local charities and organisations who help the communities near our developments.”

When You Wish Upon a Star was founded in 1990 by Barbara White after being inspired to help a seriously-ill four year old with a dream to meet Mickey Mouse.

Barbara then decided that she wanted to bring smiles to the faces of many more brave and courageous children.

The charity helps children in a variety of ways such as some children wish to be a fairy princess or soldier for the day, some want to meet celebrities or sporting heroes, and others just want a laptop to keep in contact with their friends and family while in hospital.

One of the most popular wishes remains the exciting opportunity to swim with dolphins and meet all their favourite characters at Walt Disney World, like Carmen.

Alexa added: “During this difficult time lots of our events have been cancelled which has caused our funds to deplete.

"To hear about Barratt Homes’ donation was much needed news for us.