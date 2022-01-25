Young Northampton footballers secure sponsorship from award-winning firm

Two talented teams of young footballers from Northamptonshire are sporting brand new kits this season thanks to one of the county’s leading firms.

Award-winning asbestos consultancy Acorn Analytical Services has sponsored two teams competing in the Northamptonshire District Youth Alliance League – GLK U8 Stripes and SYL U7 Blacks.

Thanks to Acorn, GLK U8 Stripes now has a new team kit, training t-shirts and winter coats and SYL U7 Blacks have new training tops and drill tops.

GLK under-eights

Company director Ian Stone said: “At Acorn we are passionate about giving back to our community and supporting our staff with their commitments outside of work.

“These teams are coached by two of our most valued members of staff – operations manager Richard Crockett and asbestos surveyor Dan Crask – and we know how hard they, and their players, are working.

“Both teams launched this season, so we hope our support helps to get them off to a great start. We’re thrilled to see them proudly displaying Acorn’s logo and wish them lots of luck for the rest of the season.”

Richard, who helps to run Duston-based GLK U8 Stripes, said: “We’ve played some tough games so far this season because we’re competing against sides which have already been together for two years, but our players are developing really well and we’ve seen some excellent results.

Dan Crask's son Charlie shows off the SYL under-seven Blacks' new top

“They really enjoy playing and to see the smiles on their faces makes all the hard work worthwhile. We’re so grateful to Acorn for supporting them.”

Dan, who is assistant coach for the SYL U7 Blacks based in Dallington, added: “We’re really enjoying our first season and have won every game apart from one so far.

“We can’t thank Acorn enough for their support. It’s great to see our players looking so professional.”

To follow the progress of both teams, visit the Northampton and District Youth Alliance League section.