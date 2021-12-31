A 19-year-old fighter from Northampton is taking his career international after being selected to compete in to the IMMAF's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world championships in January next year.

Reise Teasdale has been involved in combat sports since he was 12.

He started as a boxer in Luton before competing in Jiu Jitsu where he won three medals, including Juniour World Champion and Junior European Champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seven years, the 19-year-old is already making waves

The fighter said that the ring was the first place he could truly express himself, all while putting up a good fight.

Reise said: "When I was 12 my mum took me to a boxing gym, where I started training every Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

"When we moved up here I thought that I would still be a boxer. But then I tried MMA and I fell in love with it.

"Growing up in Luton, I had had a few fights outside the ring. But inside the ring I felt safe, like I could really express myself. Some people like art or music but for me it's fighting.

It his hoped the champion will add another medal to his name

"I was more of a striker starting out. The way I have my stance I was better with my hands and I did get grappled a lot.

"Even as I got older there were a lot of hard lessons to learn and, admittedly, it sucked.

"But you take the losses with a pinch of salt. When you're young and just starting out you just have to learn from your mistakes and do better next time."

In his MMA career, Reise has an even three wins and three losses, with hopes of adding many more victories at the tournament to come.

Pictured: Reise stands with his coaches Raymond Paul (left), Danny Batten (first right) and Lee Edwards

Hosted by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the event was rescheduled from 2021 due to Covid-19, moving it from Kazakhstan to Abu Dhabi in January 2022.

Almost by happenstance, Reise attended trials after his coach suggested it. Without expecting anything from it, Reise simply treated it 'like a training session' and waited to hear the verdict.

He said: "The day I heard, my Mum and I had been to Burger King. I even said 'I don't think I got in, because they haven't called me yet.'

"Then I got home and they called to say I'd qualified. My girlfriend was with me and she literally screamed when we heard.

"They must have selected me for a reason. I have high hopes for the tournament and I'm going to try to bring home a medal."

Reise said that he is training hard for the tournament, preparing to face 32 top welterweight fighters (around 70 kilograms), from across the globe.

In particular, he is focusing on keeping his Jiu Jitsu strong because of many 'strong grapplers' he may face.

But before leaving for the world stage, Reise had a message for other young people who might be struggling to find the thing they love.

He said: "Don't be scared to try something. It doesn't have to be a sport. But I feel like a lot of young people don't try sports.

"Really try to face the things that scare you now, because that's where your real inspiration could be.

"I found mine in the ring because I realised I'm at my best when I'm a little bit scared as well.

"I know that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life."