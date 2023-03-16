Young handler and dog from Northamptonshire crowned YKC Stakes winner at Crufts

A dog from Towcester, Northamptonshire, triumphed at Crufts by winning the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Stakes competition on Sunday 12 March.

Nancy (Show Champion Trimere Tickle Me Fancy), a seven-year-old English Springer Spaniel, and her owner, Georgia Brown, aged 23, beat other talented young handlers and their dogs to be crowned the winner of the YKC Stakes competition, which was sponsored by Royal Canin, at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts.

YKC Stakes qualifying classes were held at championship shows across the UK in 2022, where there was strong competition.

Georgia Brown and Nancy

Georgia said of her win: “I’m very shocked to be honest, Nancy won it last year overall so it is really amazing to be back in the same position again - I can’t believe it!

“Nancy is actually the most lazy dog in the world, but when we get to a show, it's just like something switches in her brain and she just knows what she has to do, it's really lovely. She just gives it 100%.

“My mum got me into showing, she did it before I was born so I kind of just got into it and joined the YKC as soon as I was old enough to.

“It is just brilliant to be at Crufts, every year it is more and more amazing!”

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, commented: “A huge well done to Nancy and Georgia for their fantastic win. They should be so proud of their achievements and I have no doubt we will be seeing more of them in the future.”

If you would like to find out more about the Young Kennel Club and how to join please contact the YKC team by emailing [email protected] or visit ykc.org.uk

