Young footballer to run 100km in June for Northampton General Hospital after being inspired by assembly

A young footballer is challenging himself to run 100km in June to raise money for Northampton General Hospital which treated him after being born prematurely.

Reiss Wheatley-Crane felt inspired to do something charitable after an assembly at Northampton School for Boys and came up with the challenge with his mother, Gemma-Louise.

She works at the hospital and suggested doing it for the appeal for a new outdoor play area at the children's wards, where her 12-year-old son spent the first six weeks of his life.

Reiss Wheatley-Crane plays for the Northampton Town academy under-12s

He told the Chronicle & Echo: "I'm really looking forward to it.

"At school, we had an assembly and it was all about raising money and it came into my head where I wanted to raise some money."

Northamptonshire Health Charity is raising £130,000 for a new outdoor play area for children while they are in hospital.

Reiss, of Little Billing, will be running around 3km a day throughout next month to hit his target around his school work and training for Northampton Town academy under-12s.

Gemma-Louise set up an online fundraising page with an initial target of £250, which was reached very quickly and since been doubled to £500.

"I'm really proud of him especially as it's all come off his own back, he's not been pushed in to it at all, he came up with the idea himself and has been the driver behind it," she said.