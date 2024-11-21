Young dad-of-five who's been missing for almost seven weeks could be in Northamptonshire, says his family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hunt has widened to Northampton, Corby and Daventry in a bid solve the baffling mystery of a missing young dad-of-five.

Tom Roche, who is 26, vanished out of the blue from his home in Milton Keynes on Sunday October 6.

He had popped out of his flat at 12.30am, saying he was going to smoke a cigarette, leaving his partner Casey and five children aged one, three, four, five and seven all in bed inside.

He left behind his phone, his bank card and his passport and took no clothes or cash with him.

But his family are convinced he is still alive and somehow managing to survive sleeping rough, possibly in Northamptonshire, where there have been unconfirmed sightings of him in the Corby and Daventry areas.

Tom’s twin brother Reece lives in Roade, but there have been no sightings there.

Tom’s mum, dad and five siblings believe he may have vanished because he was confused or concussed, following a fall from his bicycle which resulted in a blow to his head just days before.

"If Tom were deceased, we feel his body would have been found by now,” said his older sister Carly. “Police have carried out exhausted searches locally and we as a family have also searched continuously in woods and fields.

"Now we are asking people in Northampton, Daventry and Corby and surrounding areas to help us find him.”

So far the only clue in the mystery had been a can of Monster Energy drink, found more than a mile away from Tom’s Bletchley home and bearing his DNA on it.

Police got his DNA profile from his toothbrush and the can was a perfect match. Now the family is urging people to look out for the empty cans appearing in sheds, garages, or outbuildings - all places where Tom could be seeking shelter as the weather gets colder.

"He could be leaving a trail of empty energy drink cans,” said Carly.

She describes her brother as a “survivor” and an introverted loner who regularly walks miles in the countryside and would be capable of surviving outdoors alone, fishing and hunting for food in woods and lakes.

But one thing he could never go without is his Monster energy drinks, particularly the original flavour ones in the black and green cans. He would crave them and drink them regularly, said Carly.

Meanwhile the family is turning to psychics and spiritual mediums in a bid to get some answers.

"So far they’ve all said Tom is still alive and trying to clear his head,” said Carly. “We have to believe that. We have to believe that he will be found in time for all the family birthdays coming up in December and in time to spend Christmas with his children. We can’t give up hope.

"And if the people of Northamptonshire could help us, we would be so, so grateful”.

Any sightings of Tom should be reported to police on 999, quoting reference 43240480455.

Meanwhile, the family is asking Northamptonshire residents to print out and display his missing poster in their area or window through the online link here.