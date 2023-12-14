“They wanted to show the positives as well as the negatives – the joys as well as the challenges that being a young carer can bring”

Young carers across Northamptonshire have come together to launch a new film, to have their “voices heard”, recognise their “invaluable contribution” and show the reality of their daily life.

The first ever Parliamentary inquiry into young carers revealed that there are now an estimated one million in the UK – and that the time they spend caring can lead to falling behind at school and damaging life opportunities.

Working with the Northamptonshire Young Carers Service (NYCS) – which offers assessments, support and social opportunities to those aged five to 17 – ‘One Million of Us: Recognising and Supporting Young Carers’ launched on Tuesday (December 12).

The launch of ‘One Million of Us: Recognising and Supporting Young Carers’ was hosted this week.

The service sees first hand the impact a caring role can have on someone of a young age and their life chances.

Having worked with local young filmmaker Ellie Wickes, young carers across the county had the opportunity to have their voices heard and share their experiences.

With the support of a grant from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, the young people have been involved in researching and designing the content of the film – which captures what it is truly like to be in their shoes.

Ash, who cares for his parents who have both had a stroke, features in the film and allowed cameras into his home to see what a day in the life of a young carer can be like.

He said: “It was good to express myself and tell everyone what it is like to be a young carer. I feel amazed and proud of myself that the film will be shown to people.”

Annie Freestone, service manager for Northamptonshire Young Carers Service, added: “The young carers involved were very clear about what they wanted to see included.

“They wanted to have their voices heard, show what a typical day might look like for a young carer, and the kinds of activities they come out to do with the Young Carers Service.

“Most of all, they wanted to show the positives as well as the negatives – the joys as well as the challenges that being a young carer can bring.

“We hope that by making and sharing this film, we can help increase the identification of young carers by schools and professionals, and improve the support they can access.”

The young carers were involved at every stage of the production, by creating storyboards, compiling interview questions and helping with filming and photography.

They want to see the film shared with educational establishments, health and social professionals, and voluntary organisations across the county, to raise awareness of their experiences.

Tuesday’s film launch provided a little Hollywood glamour for those involved, in the hope that it will now be shared with the people who need to see it and create debate about how best to support young carers moving forward.

A young carer is someone aged under 18 who cares for a friend or family member who, due to illness, disability, mental health or alcohol or substance misuse, cannot cope with the support.

Young adult carers are aged 16 to 25, and may have different support needs to young carers as they become adults.