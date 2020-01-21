You missed out! £1 million given to lottery funded projects after winning ticket bought in Northampton goes unclaimed

A ticket for a special EuroMillions draw last summer was bought in Northampton, but was not claimed within the 180-day deadline.

The Millionaire Maker draw took place on July 19, 2019 and made a total of 20 millionaires across the country.

The ticket holder had until midnight on January 15 to claim their six-figure prize, but the winning ticket was not redeemed.

As the deadline has passed, £1 million will now be donated to lottery funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation.

“This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”

Since The National Lottery launched 25 years ago more than 1,000 projects have received National Lottery funding in Northampton across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.