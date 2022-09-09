‘You are woven into the cloth of our lives so completely,’ says Towcester town mayor in his words of condolences
The bells of St Lawrence church could be heard ringing through the streets of Towcester today (September 9) as the town went about their day heavy with the sadness from the news of the Queen.
The town of Towcester began its period of mourning today, following the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Books of condolence were laid out at the council offices at The Forum, Moat Lane and in St Lawrence church. A number of visitors were seen to be visiting the church where a quiet moment to reflect was possible, and a place to light a candle too.Flowers have already been laid in an area set aside for tributes, next to the Garden of Remembrance at the church and residents were seen outside listening to the bells cascading down from the half mast flag.
Towcester Mayor councillor Martin Johns said in his condolences: "You are woven into the cloth of our lives so completely. Thank you for your long years of service."
Following on from national and regional proclamations, Cllr Johns will read out the local proclamation on the town hall steps at 2.30pm Sunday September 11.
A resident in Towcester said: “It’s sad, she’s all we have ever known and you have to feel for the family. They will have no time to grieve like anyone else can.”
A number of events have been cancelled or postponed this weekend and some shops are closed, so it’s advised to check Facebook pages.
-Three youth team games this weekend have been postponed by the FA at Heyford Athletic FC.
-SPACE has cancelled all activities till Monday September 12.