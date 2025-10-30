Yorkshire-based stalker targeted Kettering TikToker, telling her 'I want to marry you'

Marc Stevenson from Halifax is behind bars after stalking a Kettering area TikToker.

A stalker from Halifax who set his sights on a Northamptonshire-based TikTok and Instagram influencer has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Stevenson, of Grange Bank, Shelf, Halifax, messaged the Kettering-area victim on Instagram in May 2024 to tell her that someone had set up a fake profile on an internet site using her photos, but a different name.

The woman replied to his message confirming that the profile wasn’t her and didn’t think any more of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this was the start of a campaign of stalking that the 42-year-old would perpetrate over the next 10 months.

He called her repeatedly on Google Chat, used multiple fake accounts to follow her, her partner and their friends, and sent her numerous sexual messages.

From September 2024, Stevenson’s behaviour began to escalate even further when he worked out where the woman and her partner worked and contacted their places of work too.

By December last year, Stevenson’s messages became even more sinister, ranging from “I am going to teach you a lesson and “I will punish you” to “I want to marry you”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point, he sent her an email telling her how he had obtained a new job to be closer to her, telling her that he was moving house so they would be neighbours.

The woman reported the incident to Northamptonshire Police and Stevenson was arrested in January this year.

Whilst out on bail however, he continued to offend – on one occasion approaching the victim whilst she was out shopping.

He was subsequently charged with stalking involving fear of violence/serious alarm/distress and remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After pleading guilty to the offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 18, his case was committed to Northampton Crown Court and last week (October 24) he was sentenced to five years in prison. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order banning him from entering Kettering and surrounding villages.

Detective Constable Lewis Patterson from CID North said: “People often underestimate the impact that stalking can have on a person, but we know how invasive and all-consuming being a victim can be.

“You are constantly looking over your shoulder and flinching when you hear every message alert, even if it turns out to be contact from a safe person.

“This woman has been really brave, and I want to thank her for both the courage she has demonstrated and the support she has provided our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marc Stevenson’s behaviour was obsessive and sinister, as well as unwanted. I hope he learns from this case that tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for this Force and that stalking isn’t tolerated in this county.

“Finally, I would like to thank DC Amie Watson who worked on this case alongside me. Together, we have taken a dangerous individual off the streets of Northamptonshire, therefore making it a safer place to live and work.”