‘World’s most expensive’ remote controlled car to go under the hammer courtesy of Wellingborough-based auctioneer
The radio-controlled 1:3 scale model of the world championship-winning F1 Ferrari F2002 and signed by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, has a guide price of £200,000, making it the world’s most expensive remote controlled car.
David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions said: “This is a genuine work of art which took a team of expert engineers three years and 1,000 hours to create. It’s a feat of mechanical genius.
“The car’s top speed is 80 km/h, so whoever owns it next will certainly need a good-sized garden if they plan to test it out.”
The auction, which takes place on July 4, is hosted by Graham Budd Auctions, based on Wellingborough’s Leyland Trading Estate.
It will also feature a host of other items from Formula 1 history, including the helmet Reubens Barrichello wore in his final race with Ferrari, Michael Schumacher’s 2002 Italian Grand Prix race suit, and Sebastian Vettel’s ‘weltmeister’ 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race suit, in which he was crowned world champion for the first time.
David added: “The adrenaline, speed and sheer drama of the sport means that there’s always a lot of interest in memorabilia from the world of Formula 1. With the auction taking place just days before the British Grand Prix and yards away from the pit lane at Silverstone, we’re expecting to see some big bids on these items from all over the world.”
The auction will begin at 6.30pm, and those looking to snap up a bargain can register for the auction here.
The British Grand Prix weekend gets under way a day later, with the first practice session expected to begin on Friday at 12.30pm.
