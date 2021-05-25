World War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday with long-awaited face-to-face visit from family at Northampton care home

A World War Two veteran was treated to a long-awaited face-to-face visit from his family for his 100th birthday at a Northampton care home last week.

Jack Waterfield was able to take full advantage of the easing of coronavirus restrictions with his daughter, son-in law and two grandsons showering him with gifts, cards and balloons at Timken Grange on Monday, May 17.

The former cobbler and his wife, Irene, who also lives at the Timken Way South care home, had his favourite meal of pork chops with potatoes and trifle for pudding for lunch with their family.

Jack Waterfield celebrated his 100th birthday at Timken Grange care home in Northampton on Monday, May 17

Staff arranged for Jacks favorite activities to be held in the afternoon, including cocktail hour, where he was joined by fellow residents to carry on the celebrations of his big day, and gave him a bottle of his favourite tipple, Baileys.

Deputy manager Louise West made Jack’s birthday cake, which included scenes and figures of some famous landmarks from around the world to mark his travels, which he was in awe of.

Jack also received the traditional birthday card from the Queen and when asked if he had had a nice day, he said: “It’s been wonderful."

Jack was born on May 17, 1921, in Kingsthorpe, where he lived with his parents and older sister.

He attended Kingsthorpe Grove School and then went on to the Bective Boys school where he enjoyed subjects such carpentry, metal work and history.

Jack and Irene met at local dance hall The Salon - Irene admitted: “I only noticed him because of his car!" They married in St John the Baptist Church in Kingsthorpe.

Jack joined the Royal Air Force and travelled all over during the Second World War - he wrote about his time in the services for a book which can be found at the Northampton General Library.