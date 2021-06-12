World famous Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire TODAY
The RAF team will be heading back to its base in Scampton after attending The Trooping of The Colour and the G7 summit
The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire TODAY (Sunday, June 13).
But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.
On their way back to RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, the jets will fly over the Gayton/Rothersthorpe/Upton/Duston area of the county at 1.53pm.
These routes may change due to weather or other requirements.
The full flight route is listed below. Or to view the interactive flight map, click here.
Red Arrows return to Scampton (Sunday)
W CULDROSE AD - 1.15pm
NW OF FALMOUTH - 1.17pm
W E OF BODMIN - 1.21pm
N OF BUDE - 1.25pm
N OF WILLAND - 1.33pm
W OF TROWBRIDGE - 1.41pm
W OF STOW ON THE WOLD - 1.48pm
S OF GAYTON - 1.53pm
SW OF EATON - 2.00pm
NE OF NORTH SCARLE - 2.04pm
SCAMPTON AD - 2.05pm