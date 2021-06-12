World famous Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire TODAY

The RAF Red Arrows are famous for their acrobatic displays. Photo Getty Images

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire TODAY (Sunday, June 13).

But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.

On their way back to RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, the jets will fly over the Gayton/Rothersthorpe/Upton/Duston area of the county at 1.53pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orange line is Sunday's route over Northamptonshire

These routes may change due to weather or other requirements.

The full flight route is listed below. Or to view the interactive flight map, click here.

Red Arrows return to Scampton (Sunday)

W CULDROSE AD - 1.15pm

NW OF FALMOUTH - 1.17pm

W E OF BODMIN - 1.21pm

N OF BUDE - 1.25pm

N OF WILLAND - 1.33pm

W OF TROWBRIDGE - 1.41pm

W OF STOW ON THE WOLD - 1.48pm

S OF GAYTON - 1.53pm

SW OF EATON - 2.00pm

NE OF NORTH SCARLE - 2.04pm