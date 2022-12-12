World Cup 2022: Football fans flock to popular Northampton pubs to cheer on England vs France

The Three Lions crashed out of the tournament after losing 2-1

Football fans flocked to popular Northampton pubs on Saturday night to watch England vs France in the quarter-finals of the men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men crashed out of the tournament after losing 2-1 to a strong French side, who will now play Morocco in the semi-finals.

The next major international tournament England will be involved in will be at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Chronicle and Echo photographer Kirsty Edmonds was out and about snapping football fans at The Squirrels in Duston and Thomas Becket in St James.

