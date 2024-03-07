Thousands of children across Northampton went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day today (March 7).

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters.

