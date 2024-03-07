World Book Day in Northampton: 100 incredible photos of children dressed up as their favourite characters

From Harry Potter, to Elsa – from Mary Poppins to Zog, amazing costumes have been created
Carly Odell
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:16 GMT

Thousands of children across Northampton went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day today (March 7).

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters.

Some of the amazing World Book Day costumes in Northampton...

1. World Book Day in Northampton

Some of the amazing World Book Day costumes in Northampton... Photo: Submitted

Avaiah-Mae aged 8 as Little Red Riding Hood.

2. World Book Day in Northampton

Avaiah-Mae aged 8 as Little Red Riding Hood. Photo: Submitted

Mia aged 9 Kitty and the Tiger Treasure.

3. World Book Day in Northampton

Mia aged 9 Kitty and the Tiger Treasure. Photo: Submitted

Eliza aged 8 Willy Wonka.

4. World Book Day in Northampton

Eliza aged 8 Willy Wonka. Photo: Submitted

