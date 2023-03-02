World Book Day 2023: 37 pictures of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters

From Harry Potter to Miss Trunchbull…

Hundreds of children across Northampton went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day today (March 2).

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters.

1 . World Book Day in Northampton Eleanor aged three dressed as a pirate. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day in Northampton Charlie aged eight dresses as Marcus Rashford from 'You are a Champion'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day in Northampton Tyler aged nine as Harry Potter. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . World Book Day in Northampton Freya aged seven as Cruella. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales