News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hundreds of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters this World Book Day (March 2).
Hundreds of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters this World Book Day (March 2).
Hundreds of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters this World Book Day (March 2).

World Book Day 2023: 37 pictures of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters

From Harry Potter to Miss Trunchbull…

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:01pm

Hundreds of children across Northampton went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day today (March 2).

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters.

1. World Book Day in Northampton

Eleanor aged three dressed as a pirate.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day in Northampton

Charlie aged eight dresses as Marcus Rashford from 'You are a Champion'.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day in Northampton

Tyler aged nine as Harry Potter.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day in Northampton

Freya aged seven as Cruella.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
NorthamptonHarry PotterSchools