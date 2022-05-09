A new housing development in Northamptonshire is due to be completed this summer.

Work began on Farriers Court in Towcester, which consists of 90 homes, in 2019 and is due to be completed in July.

Bellway’s development comprises 73 houses for private sale and 17 ‘affordable homes’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housing development is nearing completion.

There are eight properties left to buy, including one three-bedroom property and seven four-bedroom homes.

Elaine Brown head of sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “The final stage of construction at Farriers Court is now upon us and we are looking forward to welcoming our last residents to the development this summer.

“We have made a significant contribution towards meeting this demand at Farriers Court, where a three-bed and range of four-bedroom houses are still available to buy.

“In addition to providing new homes, we are also delivering an investment of more than £600,000 in the local area as part of the planning agreement.”