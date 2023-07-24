Wonderful Wicksteed Park pictures from across the past 100 years
Charles Wicksteed was a playground pioneer, and put fun at the heart of all his endeavours.
His lasting legacy, Wicksteed Park, still welcomes thousands of visitors every year more than 100 years on from when it was founded.
Many of the rides at the Kettering park were the first of their kind and the water chute is the oldest remaining log flume of its type.
So if you’re planning a trip to the park this summer, take a look at these old pictures from the archives to see how generations before you enjoyed summer at wonderful Wicksteed.