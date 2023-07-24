News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
The Wall of Death pictured at Wicksteed Park in the late 1990sThe Wall of Death pictured at Wicksteed Park in the late 1990s
The Wall of Death pictured at Wicksteed Park in the late 1990s

Wonderful Wicksteed Park pictures from across the past 100 years

It’s been around for 102 years – and still going strong
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

Charles Wicksteed was a playground pioneer, and put fun at the heart of all his endeavours.

His lasting legacy, Wicksteed Park, still welcomes thousands of visitors every year more than 100 years on from when it was founded.

Many of the rides at the Kettering park were the first of their kind and the water chute is the oldest remaining log flume of its type.

So if you’re planning a trip to the park this summer, take a look at these old pictures from the archives to see how generations before you enjoyed summer at wonderful Wicksteed.

The water chute, which opened in 1926, pictured here in the 1980s.

1. Wonderful Wicksteed Park

The water chute, which opened in 1926, pictured here in the 1980s. Photo: ET Pictures (Archive)

Photo Sales
The Monorail pictured in 1997

2. Wonderful Wicksteed Park

The Monorail pictured in 1997 Photo: ET Pictures (Archive)

Photo Sales
The Mississippi Queen paddle steamer pictured in January 1975

3. Wonderful Wicksteed Park

The Mississippi Queen paddle steamer pictured in January 1975 Photo: ET Pictures (Archive)

Photo Sales
Chayenne kicks off the 1997 season at Wicksteed Park

4. Wonderful Wicksteed Park

Chayenne kicks off the 1997 season at Wicksteed Park Photo: ET Pictures (Archive)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Kettering