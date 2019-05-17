Woman's search for long-lost brother from Northampton shared around the world

A woman is searching for the "last piece of the puzzle" in her life by finding her long-lost brother from her Northampton past.

Sarah Chittenden has no memory of the older brother she never knew. She might not even know his full name.

Sarah's poster, which she shared on Facebook, has now been seen around the world.

All she has to go on is his name is Anthony, he was born in either September 1986 or July 1987, and he was adopted through Northampton social services.

But with these clues, she has launched her search to find her missing sibling and reconnect a missing piece of her family.

"I don't know anything about him. But I know I want to find him," Sarah told the Chronicle and Echo.

"I've got no brothers and sisters as is it. Knowing I've got one out there just feels so nice to me. I've got someone out there who's part of me."

Sarah was adopted from birth and only found our about her lost brother through adoption papers.

The only other clues she has is that he may have either the surname Burke or Spurway - but even this isn't certain.

She said: "The older I've got the more I've wanted to know. I know I want to know my history and just reconnect with my roots."

So this year, just days before her 30th birthday, Sarah launched her appeal online asking for help to find Anthony.

Her post online read: "With the power of Facebook I am asking people to share this in a hope somebody out there will know something.

"If anybody could help me or knows any information that could complete the last piece of my biological puzzle it would mean the world."

The appeal online has been seen across the UK and even as far as Australia, and been shared over 400 times.

It's all in the hope Anthony himself will spot the post and realise he has a younger sister who wants to find him.

Sarah said: "I just want to connect with him and let him know he's got a sister.

"It would mean a lot to me to find him. It's the last piece.

"I don't really know what I would say if I met him. It would just be overwhelming."

If you can help Sarah with her search for Anthony, message her on Facebook or contact her on s.l.c.89@outlook.com.