Woman proudly reminisces on grandfather’s success in Paris 1924 Olympics ahead of upcoming games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton woman has proudly reminisced on her grandfather’s successful cycling career and the fact he competed at the Paris 1924 Olympics.

Cosgrove’s own James Knight, also known as Jimmy, represented England as a pursuit cyclist and was a member of the UK team in the coveted Olympic Games 100 years ago.

As we are now a century on and the competition is being held in the same location as where James competed, his family wanted to share their pride and memories of him all these years on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in 1921 that James started his sporting career that won him many trophies and a place in the national team.

This picture of cyclist James 'Jimmy' Knight was featured in the Northampton Mercury on June 1, 1928.

He was a track cyclist and soon became a firm favourite, not only on his home circuit at Wolverton Park but at tracks across the country. His best performance was at Herne Hill, where he beat the reigning English champion to collect the Danish cup.

The star continued racing for 15 years, until 1936, until he had to give up the sport because of an unfortunate knee-cap injury.

James’ granddaughter Rebecca Cox spoke to the Chronicle & Echo and said: “We’re very proud of course. He was well-known when I was growing up and I’m proud to know he took part in the Olympics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca agreed that it feels full circle that the Olympics are taking place in the same location that her grandfather competed at a century ago, and she says this encouraged her to publicly speak out in his memory.

James represented England as a pursuit cyclist and was a member of the UK team in the coveted Olympic Games 100 years ago.

It was Rebecca’s son, who lives in New Zealand, who sent all of the information over and she said: “Our family in New Zealand are also very proud. It was a good opportunity to shine a light on it.”

The family have found it challenging to locate James’ name on anything to do with the Olympics, but they know he definitely competed and was not one of the reserves.

They have a keen interest in the Olympics with their family history, and this is shared between the relatives in the UK and New Zealand.