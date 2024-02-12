News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Woman injured after shoplifter barges her over in Wellingborough - CCTV appeal

The incident took place in January, with police appealing for the public’s help today
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman barged into by a shoplifter received injuries to her jaw and back after being shoved out of the way in a Wellingborough Shop.

The incident took place in Gold Street between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, when a man ran from a shop with a basket of goods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about the incident.

Most Popular
CCTV image released by Northants PoliceCCTV image released by Northants Police
CCTV image released by Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident took place between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, when a man ran from the shop in Gold Street, without paying for a basket of items, and barged into a woman at the door. As a result, the woman sustained a jaw injury and severe back pain.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.