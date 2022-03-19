Woman in her 20s dies after three-car crash on Corby road
Police have revealed details of the tragic crash on the A6003
A young woman has died following a road collision in Corby this afternoon (Saturday, March 19).
Police issued a statement this evening confirming the driver's death. Her passenger has also been very seriously injured as well as the driver of one of the other cars.
The air ambulance was called to the scene following the smash.
Road traffic collision officers said the 24-year-old was travelling along the A6003 close to the Southern Gateway roundabout when her vehicle was involved in a three-car collision at about 2.10pm.
The collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro vehicle travelling towards Corby and a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the second Vauxhall died as a result of the collision while a male passenger in the same car, as well as the male driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, have been taken to the University of Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital with what have been described as life-threatening injuries.
The male driver of the Mitsubishi, along with a boy passenger, suffered minor injuries in the collision.
The victim is the second young woman to die on North Northants in two days after a 20-year-old woman died in the early hours of yesterday on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting incident number 248 of 19/03/2022.