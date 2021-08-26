Wollaston celebrates swimmer Maisie's gold medal-winning para performance

We're all crazy for Maisie - Paralympic swimming gold medal-winning superstar Maisie Summers-Newton can expect a heroes' welcome when she returns to her home village of Wollaston.

Already decorated with bunting, flags and yarn bombing, back home her family and friends have had their dreams fulfilled as the 19-year-old powered to victory and smashed a world record.

From learning to swim in the village's swimming pool to to the top of the Paralympic podium, Maisie was inspired to follow her swimming dream after seeing Ellie Simmonds at London 2012.

Dedicating her time before and after school to training, Maisie underwent several operations on her legs, beat injury and coped with the Covid lockdown, training on the roads around Wollaston on a bike to keep up her fitness levels.

The former Wollaston Primary and Secondary School pupil will now compete in two more events including the SB6 100m breaststroke on Saturday, August 28.

Speaking to Swim England Maisie said: "Thank you so much.

“Obviously firstly my mum, my grandad, my sisters, my nan, all my friends and family at home. Without their support I just would not be here at all.

“Then obviously the National Lottery as well behind the scenes – it definitely really helped me to just try and get here and it’s just incredible.

“Honestly I’m lost for words. Just thank you everyone for watching and it just shows what Paralympic sport is becoming now – it’s just absolutely insane.”

