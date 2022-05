Some members of Cerebral Palsy Northamptonshire took part in a sponsored Wobblers and Wheelies walk on Sunday May 8, to raise money for the charity.

A member of the group, who is a wheelchair user, chose the name for the sponsored event and the group raised more than £1,000.

Cerebral Palsy Northamptonshire has 110 members and provides social activities, grants and advice for all ages. If anyone would like more information, contact Michele Walden, email [email protected].