WNC Reform leader: 'We will bring a new approach to politics that has not been seen in this area for a very long time and I look forward to delivering a formidable government'

Mark Arnull was officially appointed as the Reform UK leader of WNC, but not without warning from the leaders of the opposition.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has officially appointed its new Reform UK leader, who will preside over the running of the council for the authority’s second-ever term. However, his new position did not come without warning from the opposition parties.

Councillor Mark Arnull has now taken on control of the unitary authority after his party stormed to victory at the polling stations at the start of May, flipping from having zero seats to a 42-member majority overnight.

He will be the third man to lead in West Northamptonshire after ex-Tory leader Jonathan Nunn, who was forced to resign amid domestic abuse allegations which he denied, and Conservative Adam Brown, who missed out on re-election by just two votes.

Mark Arnull, Reform UK leader of West Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Following the local elections, new and returning members of the council met for the first time last night (Thursday, May 15) at WNC’s annual meeting at The Guildhall. The evening was tasked with setting out the various appointments for the next four years, including new leaders, Reform UK cabinet members and council-wide committees.

Of the 76 councillors sitting on WNC, 42 are Reform, 17 are Conservative, nine are Labour, six are Liberal Democrats, and two are Independent.

‘We need policies that are made in West Northamptonshire, not in Westminster’

After a motion was proposed to appoint Cllr Arnull as WNC’s new leader, Labour leader Sally Keeble told the chamber that her group would not be supporting his appointment.

West Northamptonshire Council's new Reform UK leadership and cabinet members, who will oversee a range of services from highways, housing, children and adults' care and more. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

“The leader of Reform was selected by his party, which, yes indeed, won the elections and we congratulate you on that,” she stated, “However, normally with a party leader comes a party manifesto and in this instance it has not been forthcoming.

“What we have seen are a very few spartan pledges- cut the waste, scrap net zero, stop the boats. Stop the boats is indeed a very catchy pledge, but it is not in the gift of this council to fulfil.

“We need policies that are made in West Northamptonshire, not in Westminster and made by the leader of the council and his team in the best interests of the public. We urge you to come forward very quickly with the details of the policy.”

Leader of the Conservative opposition, Cllr Dan Lister, also spoke out: “Leadership is both an honour and a burden and today that burden rests solely upon your shoulders.

“You inherit a council in good health, with improved services, sound finances, efficiency savings made and praise by the local government association. Your election shows the public’s appetite for fresh ideas, yet brings the weight of untested promises.

“The public demands honesty, not illusions, results, not rhetoric. The opposition will remain vigilant, ready to support genuine progress and to defend our constituents against under-expectations.”

A further warning was made by Cllr Jonathan Harris, Lib Dem leader, who welcomed new members to a world of public service and governance. He made specific reference to the 2010 Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on protected characteristics such as race, gender, sexuality and disability.

He continued: “This duty requires councillors to eliminate discrimination, advance equality and foster good relations- this is a legal requirement. Weaponising difference, demonising diversity and scapegoating ‘the other’ is deeply destructive and will be called out.

“What’s been promised? As has been said, we still don’t really know. Empty unachievable promises will fall like a pack of cards when they cannot be delivered- this is not a game. We are collectively responsible for children’s lives, people’s livelihoods and the care of thousands of adults.

“People want their lives to improve, not entrenched political dogma that will serve no one.”

‘We will put local politics back in control of the local people’

Responding to the oppositions’ comments, Cllr Susan Gaskell (Reform UK, Moulton), who officially proposed the new leadership, said: “Having known Mark for several months now, I can assure everyone in here he is a born leader and he will bring everything into shape. You will get that manifesto very soon.”

After being taken to a vote, 39 members voted in favour of Cllr Arnull becoming WNC leader, whilst 31 abstained from voting.

Cllr Mark Arnull told the chamber after his appointment: “I can assure you that I have a formidable team on my administration here. We’ve listened heartfelt to members of the public on the doors, we’ve worked very hard over the last couple months to find ourselves here today.

“I do have a manifesto in the form of a contract for the people that is available on the Reform UK website. You may refer to many a national issue, but our campaign on the door when we spoke to people time and time again was the same simple message, ‘we’ve not heard anybody from the other political parties coming around speaking to us’.

“What we will do is put local politics back in control of the local people. We will bring a new approach to politics that has not been seen in this area for a very long time and I look forward to delivering a formidable government.”

Joining Cllr Arnull on the administration as deputy leader will be Cllr James Petter, who also holds responsibility for the Local Economy, Culture & Leisure.

WNC’s new cabinet will be formed of:

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education

Cllr Andrew Last, Cabinet Member for HR & Corporate Services

Cllr John Slope, Cabinet Member for Finance

Cllr Richard Butler, Cabinet Member for Highways & Transport

Cllr Thomas Manning, Cabinet Member for Planning & Communities

Cllr Nigel Stansfield, Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling & Waste

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health & Regulatory Services

Cllr Charles Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing