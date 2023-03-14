News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
5 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement

Witness appeal following serious collision on A45 close to Chester House that leaves man badly injured

The collision took place at about 7.30am on Monday, March 13

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A 60-year-old driver has sustained serious injuries after his Toyota Hilux was in collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the A45 between Little Irchester and Rushden Lakes.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened outside Chester House Estate yesterday (Monday, March 13) at about 7.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash occurred between a blue Vauxhall Astra and a black Toyota Hilux.

A45 at Chester House
A45 at Chester House
A45 at Chester House
Most Popular

Northants Police said: “As a result of the collision, the driver of the Toyota – a 60-year-old man – sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000152819.”

North Northants Council (NNC) confirmed that Chester House Estate will be open today as normal after yesterday’s closure.

An NNC spokesman said: “The accident yesterday did not involve anyone trying to access or leave Chester House and took place outside of opening hours.”

A45Rushden LakesToyota