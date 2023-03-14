Witness appeal following serious collision on A45 close to Chester House that leaves man badly injured

A 60-year-old driver has sustained serious injuries after his Toyota Hilux was in collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the A45 between Little Irchester and Rushden Lakes.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened outside Chester House Estate yesterday (Monday, March 13) at about 7.30am.

The crash occurred between a blue Vauxhall Astra and a black Toyota Hilux.

A45 at Chester House

Northants Police said: “As a result of the collision, the driver of the Toyota – a 60-year-old man – sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000152819.”

North Northants Council (NNC) confirmed that Chester House Estate will be open today as normal after yesterday’s closure.