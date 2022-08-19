Winner’s trophy scooped by building company football team at Silverstone Soccer Tournament

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses across Northamptonshire marched their best football stars into Daventry Football club last Wednesday (August 10) to compete in the third Silverstone Soccer annual tournament.

The friendly charity event is the brainchild of Ryan Bishop, sales manager at Silverstone Fleet Management and this year, the funds raised hit a whopping £3,231. These funds go to their charity of the year, Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

This year, a keen 10 teams competed for the winner’s title and after a day of battling it out on the pitch, Euro Building and Maintenance Contractors scooped the winner’s trophy for their first win.

Charity football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ox Seven Talent Partners took the runners up position, with their goalkeeper being named player of the tournament.

There was also a special mention to YMD Boon and a few other businesses who have returned each year to support the event.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice corporate partnerships fundraiser Nina Gandy, said: “Silverstone Soccer has been a great event which has raised a fantastic amount for the hospice over the last three years and many teams return year on year to play. We are so grateful to Silverstone Fleet Management for organising it and it’s good to see the networking taking place between the different businesses.”

If you would like to learn more about the event or wish to participate next year, you can get in touch with Ryan Bishop at [email protected], to see if you can get a chance to win your own company trophy.