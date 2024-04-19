Window cleaner jailed for more than two years after stealing designer goods from a Northampton home
A window cleaner has been jailed for more than two years after he stole designer goods from a Northampton home.
Northamptonshire Police said that between 10am and 11.30am on February 23, 38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, arrived at a property in Scully Close to clean the windows.
After completing the work, he made his way over to another property on the street. Using his job as a front, Long climbed through one of the windows and stole items including a pair of white Balenciaga shoes, a watch, wallet, and a jar full of coins, a police spokesperson said.
Officers were called a short time later, when Long was arrested in his van which was parked in Gardner’s View. The stolen property was found upon a search of his vehicle.
Long was subsequently charged with one count of burglary. He pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on April 8 and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
Dave Bastuba, lead investigator detective constable, said: “Kieron Long is a prolific burglar and I am really pleased to see him locked up as it means our homes in Northamptonshire are just that little bit safer.
“On this occasion, he used his job as a window cleaner to break into this home and once inside, stole high-value goods, which I’m pleased we were able to return to their rightful owners.
“It’s such a shame that Long had good honest work as a window cleaner and has thrown that away by committing this crime. I truly hope he reflects on that fact in prison with a view to making better choices when he is released.”