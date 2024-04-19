Window cleaner jailed for more than two years after stealing designer goods from a Northampton home

The 38-year-old is described as a “prolific burglar”
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A window cleaner has been jailed for more than two years after he stole designer goods from a Northampton home.

Northamptonshire Police said that between 10am and 11.30am on February 23, 38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, arrived at a property in Scully Close to clean the windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After completing the work, he made his way over to another property on the street. Using his job as a front, Long climbed through one of the windows and stole items including a pair of white Balenciaga shoes, a watch, wallet, and a jar full of coins, a police spokesperson said.

38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for one count of burglary.38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for one count of burglary.
38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for one count of burglary.

Officers were called a short time later, when Long was arrested in his van which was parked in Gardner’s View. The stolen property was found upon a search of his vehicle.

Long was subsequently charged with one count of burglary. He pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on April 8 and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Dave Bastuba, lead investigator detective constable, said: “Kieron Long is a prolific burglar and I am really pleased to see him locked up as it means our homes in Northamptonshire are just that little bit safer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On this occasion, he used his job as a window cleaner to break into this home and once inside, stole high-value goods, which I’m pleased we were able to return to their rightful owners.

“It’s such a shame that Long had good honest work as a window cleaner and has thrown that away by committing this crime. I truly hope he reflects on that fact in prison with a view to making better choices when he is released.”