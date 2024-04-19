Window cleaner jailed for more than two years after stealing designer goods from a Northampton home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A window cleaner has been jailed for more than two years after he stole designer goods from a Northampton home.

Northamptonshire Police said that between 10am and 11.30am on February 23, 38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, arrived at a property in Scully Close to clean the windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After completing the work, he made his way over to another property on the street. Using his job as a front, Long climbed through one of the windows and stole items including a pair of white Balenciaga shoes, a watch, wallet, and a jar full of coins, a police spokesperson said.

38-year-old Kieron Stuart Robert Long, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for one count of burglary.

Officers were called a short time later, when Long was arrested in his van which was parked in Gardner’s View. The stolen property was found upon a search of his vehicle.

Long was subsequently charged with one count of burglary. He pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on April 8 and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Dave Bastuba, lead investigator detective constable, said: “Kieron Long is a prolific burglar and I am really pleased to see him locked up as it means our homes in Northamptonshire are just that little bit safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion, he used his job as a window cleaner to break into this home and once inside, stole high-value goods, which I’m pleased we were able to return to their rightful owners.