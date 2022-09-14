Major supermarkets across Northampton will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Other large retailers have also said they will remain shut on Monday (September 19) to allow staff to pay their respects.

Burger chain McDonald’s has confirmed its restaurants and drive-thrus will remain closed until 5pm “to allow everyone to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grosvenor Centre says it will be up to individual retailers if they open.

Weston Favell Shopping centre IS open — but only to allow fitness fanatics access to PureGym, which will operate 24/7 as normal.

King Charles declared the day a national bank holiday although there is no legal requirement for shops to close.

Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury, Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl have all confirmed stores will be shut in Northampton, Towcester and Daventry — although some smaller convenience stores and petrol stations are opening for a few hours.

McDonald's has confirmed its restaurants will be shut until 5pm on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral

Jason Tarry Tesco UK CEO said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her unwavering service.

“On Monday September 19, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.”

Asda said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all stores will be closed on Monday until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.”

Morrisons says all its supermarkets will be closed with petrol filling stations reopening at 5pm.

Wilko, B&Q, Primark, Argos, WH Smith, Halfords, Next and Poundland are among other major retailers who have said they will be closed all day on Monday.

Weston Favell Shopping listed 41 of its stores which have confirmed they will close and a spokesman said they expect more to follow suit.

PureGym is staying open, although Trilogy Leisure says its leisure facilities — including Berzerk kids’ soft play centre — will close.

Her Majesty's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey from 11am.