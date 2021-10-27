Wicksteed Park World Puddle Jumping set to make a splash

The annual World Puddle Jumping Championships are to set to make a splash at Wicksteed Park and online this week – after last year’s event attracted more than 1,200 entries from around the globe.

Competitors taking part in the ninth annual event, launched today and held during the October half term holidays, are being asked to submit videos of themselves jumping in puddles they’ve made or found themselves.

Judges will be giving scores based on things such as the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability - the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.

Wicky Bear gets into the splashing spirit

Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing Rachel James said: “The World Puddle Jumping Championships is a great way to encourage people, and especially children, to get out into the fresh air and have some fun.

“Traditionally we have always created puddles in the park for competitors to use and it has always been incredibly popular, but last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we asked people to find their own puddles to jump in, whether that was in their own garden, while out for a walk with their families, or visiting the park.

“The appeal for people to send in their videos went viral and we had more than 1,200 entries from everywhere in the world you could think off, Australia, Italy, you name it.”

Competitors will be trying to emulate last year’s winner Theo Burkitt-Watkins, from Monmouthshire in Wales, who was three when he became world champion.

Locals are also invited to use any naturally-formed puddles they find while walking around the Kettering park.

During half term, the park will be operating Sway Rider, crazy golf, aviary, carousel, Meerkat Manor and all the other attractions in its Adventure Zone, as well as the famous train the precinct café and the free playground.

Those taking part in the championships can submit their video entries by posting them on to the Wicksteed Park Facebook page or by emailing them to [email protected] before Monday, November 1.