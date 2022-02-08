Wicksteed Park: M&B Promotions blanked us too

Wicksteed Park say they didn't receive any money from M&B Promotions before they went into liquidation - and that their repeated attempts to contact them fell on deaf ears.

The event promoters had been due to host a series of comedy and music gigs at the Kettering park this year, but ceased operating this afternoon alongside ticketing firm Simple Ticketing Ltd.

It means the concerts and shows including Comedy in the Park and Craig David have been cancelled, with thousands of ticket holders either anxiously waiting to find out if they can get a refund or having been told it was too late to make a claim.

Events were due to be held at Wicksteed Park.

The exact figure has not been confirmed but hundreds of thousands of pounds would have been paid up front in good faith for tickets and booking fees for the Wicksteed gigs. Many local people have voiced their anger in recent months at being unable to get a refund and they are now furious that they may never be reimbursed.

Some of that anger has been directed at Wicksteed Park online, who were hired as a venue for the events. But they say they had been ignored when they tried to discuss the events with M&B Promotions in recent months - and that they found about the firm's liquidation at the same time as ticket holders.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Along with ticket holders, the acts, their agents and all other venues, we were notified via an email from M&B Promotions today (Tuesday) that all of their scheduled events for this year have been cancelled and that the company and its ticket platform have ceased operations.

“We understand and share the frustration and disappointment of people who have bought tickets and have struggled to obtain refunds from M&B Promotions. We have not received any payment of venue fees from M&B Promotions for these events.

“Wicksteed Park was one of a number of venues booked for these events by M&B Promotions. As with all venue-only bookings, Wicksteed Park have no involvement other than providing the space for the third-party event. The event organiser, M&B Promotions, was solely responsible for organising their own events, booking acts, dealing with agents and selling tickets. All ticket revenue went to M&B Promotions and they were not selling them on behalf of Wicksteed Park. Wicksteed Park was due to receive a set fee for the hire of the venue which we have not received.

“M&B Promotions were able to demonstrate to us that they had strong relationships with the agents of some of the country’s top performing artists and had previously run successful events at other venues across the UK, as well as the Park, before the ownership of M&B Promotions changed in 2021.

“Over recent months we have repeatedly tried to contact M&B Promotions to discuss these events and to try and gain assurances on behalf of those who have bought tickets.

“Unfortunately M&B Promotions failed to respond to our requests to discuss the situation and our offer to help and support the delivery of these events.”

An email sent by Easy Ticketing today (Tuesday) at 2.58pm to all ticket holders said: "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of the scheduled events organised by M&B promotions, and the end of operations for both M&B Promotions Ltd and ourselves Simple Ticketing Ltd.

"We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.