Wicksteed Park celebrates national Playday with fun free event

Kettering’s ‘home of children’s play’ Wicksteed Park is inviting families to celebrate the fun of childhood with a free event on this year’s national Playday.

Playday – the national day for play – takes place on the first Wednesday in August which will be August 6.

It is a celebration of children’s right to play, and a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

The Wicksteed Park event runs from 11am to 4pm and will offer a host of fun activities for the whole family.

Wicksteed Park playday/Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park community and heritage coordinator Connor McIntyre said: “Playday is a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives which is a shared core value for Wicksteed Park and its founder Charles Wicksteed.

“This is also a great time to showcase how important community is when it comes to children’s play and wellbeing. We are so grateful to have so many community groups working with us this year. It would not be possible without them.

“The best part is that it's a free day filled with fun activities that the whole family can get involved, making the most of the park and enjoying all that is on offer within this wonderful space.”

There will be activities ranging from lawn games and board games to fitness circuits for kids.

Wicksteed Park Playday/Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park will be joined by Northants Fire and Rescue, Northants Police, Girl Guiding volunteers, Tiska Kettering Karate School, Hartbeeps Kettering, ISM Music Academy, Kettering Library, Boards of Kettering, and Kettering Model Boat Club for a fun filled day of play.

Face painting will be provided by Brushed Beauties, at extra cost.

Car parking is subject to an additional charge. Playday activities exclude Wicksteed Park’s rides and attractions.

Playday is coordinated by Play England, Play Wales, Play Scotland and PlayBoard Northern Ireland.

Wicksteed Park Playday/Wicksteed Park

This year’s theme is spaces for play, highlighting the vital importance of accessible, inclusive spaces where children and young people have opportunities to play freely, spending time, and connecting with friends – and feel valued as part of their community.

Wicksteed Park, ‘the home of children’s play’, was founded in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed, the creator of modern-day swings and slides, as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families' health and well-being.

For further information, go to wicksteedpark.org.http://wicksteedpark.org