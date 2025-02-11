Wicksteed Park appoints new fundraiser to secure Kettering attraction for future generations

Trustees at Wicksteed Park have appointed a new fundraiser to secure the future of the popular Kettering attraction for ‘generations’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering resident Allison Waterhouse will take on the role as the new head of fundraising, and says she will strive to secure additional support for Wicksteed Park as well as pledging to work with the local community.

The full-time fundraising team and strategy she will oversee has been aided by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a grant of £250,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Throughout my career I am proud that I have worked to help make a huge difference to people’s lives.

Wicksteed Park pavilion, one of the rides, Allison Waterhouse/National World

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Wicksteed Park and I’m looking forward to working with the local community to ensure the park is there for future generations to enjoy.”

Ms Waterhouse has more than 20 years experience in fundraising, event management, and corporate partnerships, previously working with children’s charity KidsOut, Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes and The Salvation Army Trading Company, as well as heading a team of regional fundraisers at Marie Curie.

Originally from Milton Keynes, Allison has many happy memories of Wicksteed Park, visiting with her parents when she was a child, enjoying the attractions with her family and going on the water chute with her sisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living locally, she enjoys regular walks around the park with her husband and their two German Shepherd dogs.

Ferris Wheel /Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park has maintained free access to its green spaces in accordance with the wishes of founder and philanthropist Charles Wicksteed.

But it now costs over £1million per year to run.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which maintains the park, has launched the Love Wicksteed campaign to highlight the need to generate additional income in order for the park to be sustainable.

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, part of the project involves asking visitors for their views about the park and an online questionnaire has been launched at wicksteedpark.org as part of the information gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galaxy Invaders/National World

Allison added: “Hopefully people can see that we are listening to what they have got to say. People’s love for the park is incredibly important and where possible we will consider their feedback and suggestions in our future planning and activities.

“The new Fundraising Team is here to support the ongoing needs of the park and aims to generate income over the coming months and years to ensure the park is there for future generations.”

Wicksteed Park is the oldest theme park on the UK mainland and one of the oldest in the world. It is owned by The Wicksteed Charitable Trust and is run by a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Wicksteed Trading Limited.

The company exists solely to operate the park on a day-to-day basis and any profit it generates is Gift Aided in full to the charity to help it to achieve its charitable objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicksteed Park combines a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of beautiful parkland. As well as its rides and attractions, the park has gardens, walking trails and a nature reserve.

The park is also a hub for community events and functions and the pavilion provides a unique venue for weddings, functions, parties and business events.

Contact [email protected] to work with the team.

People and organisations wishing to make a donation can do so at www.justgiving.com/wicksteedcharitabletrust