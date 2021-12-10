Why you might see gold Voi e-scooters across Northampton this Christmas

Gold e-scooters will be gracing the streets of Northampton this Christmas as part of a charity campaign.

Voi - the company responsible for the rentable, red e-scooters in the town - has teamed up with a cycling charity to spread some festive cheer.

Cycling Projects is a charity that has 50 ‘Wheels for All’ centres across the UK where bikes are provided for children and adults with disabilities.

By way of supporting the charity, Voi has wrapped a number of e-scooters to make them gold and any rides money made from rides on these scooters will be donated.

The golden scooters were launched on Thursday (December 9) and riders will be able to use them until December 31.

Ian Tierney, CEO at Cycling Projects said: “We’re delighted to be working with Voi this Christmas to raise funding and awareness for our Wheels for All network.

“This partnership will support disabled people to be able to have fun cycling in our Wheels for All centres across the country on trikes, handcycles, tandems and many more adapted cycles.”

Voi will also be offering ongoing volunteering services of employees to Cycling Projects, with a wide array of mechanics, logistics experts and mobility tech teams available to volunteer.

Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK and Ireland, added: “We are very excited to have made this connection with Cycling Projects, who have been serving people with disabilities and differing needs for over thirty years around the UK.

“We have been promoting inclusive transport since arriving in Northampton, and so we have a lot to learn from the experts at Cycling Projects.

“As well as the donations facilitated by our riders, we have been planning to grow our capacity for volunteering in the micromobility sector, and so we’re delighted that our collaboration with Cycling Projects will be for all seasons, not just for Christmas.

“However, if we can help facilitate a few more bikes being brought down the chimney this year for people in Northampton, this will bring us plenty of Voi joy this Christmas.”