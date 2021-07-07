When SatNavs go wrong! Car drives into Grand Union Canal near Northampton
Driver lands in the drink after taking wrong turn at Stoke Bruerne
A car driver took a spectacular wrong turn and wound up in the Grand Union Canal near Northampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 6).
The vehicle was towing a caravan onto a track off the A508 at Stoke Bruerne but the driver lost his bearings in the dark and wound up in the drink.
Fortunately, the caravan remained on the bank but firefighters from Mereway using specialist rescue equipment were called in to help and it took nearly three hours to haul the drowned vehicle back on to dry land.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "It appears the male driver was mistaken as to where a turning was, but thankfully he was unhurt."