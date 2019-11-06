Wheelie bins will be rolled out for thousands of homes across Northampton by end of year

Approximately 3,000 homes and flats across Northampton could be moved onto fortnightly wheelie bin collections over the next few weeks.

Northampton Borough Council says it earmarked thousands of properties across the town as having room to store wheeled bins and is ready to roll out the new service by Christmas.

Which homes will receive the new bins and service will be revealed to each household "in due course".

Details of collections days will also be communicated directly to each property via a service leaflet, which will be delivered on the same day as the new bins.

The chosen homes will receive a black bin for general waste, a blue-lidded bin for dry recycling and a brown bin for garden waste. The bins will be collected fortnightly.

The council claims the change to wheeled bin collections will improve street cleanliness and make collection rounds more efficient.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “During the first year of our contract with Veolia, we spent a lot of time improving the town’s environment and introducing new services that would encourage people to recycle more.

“Now we’re in our second year, we’ll continue to listen to resident feedback and to introduce more service improvements, and we know that increasing the number of residents on wheeled bin collections, will be well received.”

Keith McGurk, Regional Director for Veolia, said: “We are committed to continuously improve the services we provide to Northampton’s residents. The roll out of wheelie bins to identified streets will make it easier for residents to recycle and will hopefully also help reduce litter in these streets. Residents will receive a service leaflet explaining the changes and responding to all their questions.”