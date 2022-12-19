Let's be honest, bin collections aren't the most exciting things to have on your mind over Christmas. But being aware of any changes during the festive season could save a lot of a hassle. With all the recycling created by unwrapping presents, you don't want an overflowing bin sitting in your back garden for an extra week because you didn't realise its collection date had changed.

West Northamptonshire Council has published its list of alterations to bin collections, when you can get your real Christmas tree collected for free, when the market and the libraries will be open, and what council offices will be opening as the big day approaches…

Waste and recycling

West Northamptonshire Council says bin collections will continue — with one slight change in Daventry — while recycling centres and Northampton Market will close on some days

Collection crews will be working throughout the festive season to make sure services are delivered on time and with no delays.

Collection days in South Northamptonshire and Northampton areas will not change but rounds in the Daventry area which are due on Boxing Day will be done on Christmas Eve instead.

All garden waste collections will be suspended from Christmas Eve until January 6.

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste said: “As a council, we would like to say a huge thank you to all of our waste collection crews who continue to provide an outstanding and vital service all year round.

“The festive period can mean that households have more recycling and waste than any other time throughout the year.

“I would encourage all residents to ensure that all recycling is washed, crushed and disposed of properly so we can all do our bit to recycle this Christmas.”

Real tree collections

Crews will collect real Christmas trees from January 9 to January 20 — on garden waste collection days in Daventry and South Northants areas and next to recycling bins or sacks in Northampton.

Any trees over 6ft tall need to be cut in half so they fit into lorries safely. You do not need a garden waste subscription to put out your real Christmas tree for collection.

Household waste recycling centres

Tips will be open at their usual times except for being closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day. Centres will also close early at 2pm on Christmas Eve.

Recycling centres close at 2pm on Christmas Eve and 2.30pm on New Year's Eve.

They will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, December 27, New Year's Day and January 2.

Those sites which are scheduled to be open will do so as usual from December 27 to December 30 and on January 2.

Northampton Market

There will be no market on Christmas Day, Boxing Day nor December 27; nor on January 1 and January 2. The market will be open as usual from December 28 to December 30 December but will close at 2:30pm on New Year’s Eve. Normal hours will resume from January 3, 2023.

Libraries

Council-run libraries will shut at 2pm on Christmas Eve but open from December 28 to December 31. Community-managed library opening hours may differ so contact your local directly.

Council offices