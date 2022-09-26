What a pair - Boobs and Brass and Towcester Studio Band get together for charity event

Boobs and Brass and Towcester Studio Band will be joining forces for an evening of live music where all proceeds will be going to support breast cancer.

The charity evening is being hosted by Whittlebury Hall, which has provided the venue free of charge and will be taking place this Saturday (October 1) at 7.30pm.

Both bands will be playing some of their own music but will also be playing a combined set, which they have been preparing for with rehearsals.

Towcester Studio Band and Boobs and Brass rehearsals

Boobs and Brass said: “We can’t wait to get on the pink jackets again, it’s been a while since we have worn them.”

The evening is expected to continue to add to their whopping charity funds, where more than £266,000 has been raised so far by these ladies in pink. Initially started in Northampton, the all-lady band initiative has now been set up in other areas, and enjoyed by many female brass instrument players across the country, all enjoying the pink jackets and events.

Towcester Studio Band is excited to be joining forces with the ladies and to share an evening of music. The audience will expect to be tapping along to mostly easy listening music throughout the evening, but with some classics thrown in too. The doors are open for anyone wishing to support the charity event and see both town bands in action.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/towcester-studio-band.