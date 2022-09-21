After a food bank launched its appeal last month to find new premises after being given six weeks to leave a Northampton shopping centre, it is still looking for somewhere new to set up.

The food bank, which was situated in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, has supported a charity that helps new mothers and families since 2013.

Baby Basics had a drop off point located in the food bank, and wants to show its appreciation for the help the food bank provided over the past nine years.

Pictured are two staff members from Baby Basics and two from the food bank - who have worked together since the food bank was first located at Emmanuel Church in 2013.

Sabrina Oakey Baby Basics’ volunteer lead and donation coordinator said: “The food bank volunteers have always been so welcoming and helpful, going above and beyond to support the charity.

“They have been phenomenal, especially during the pandemic and the challenges we faced. They kept going when no one else could.”

From donating nappies when stock had run out, to helping pack and load Baby Basics’ donations, Sabrina says they will “miss seeing the volunteers each week and look forward to working with them in the future when they are settled in a new location”.

Julie Bainbridge team lead at Baby Basics Northampton said: “With the cost of living rising, both charities are fully aware of the increasing demand for our services.

“It is essential for the food bank to have a permanent home to work out of – not just for the smooth running of the charity, but for the team and clients’ peace of mind.”

Both charities have worked together for the benefit of those in need, particularly new mothers across Northamptonshire – and this has been the case since the food bank was first located at Emmanuel Church.

The food bank can refer individuals to Baby Basics, and have emergency starter packs on hand in case someone needs one there and then.

Sabrina recalled one new mother who was able to get immediate support off the back of the two collaborating, ahead of the food bank having to vacate Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

“We want to reiterate how amazing the team at the food bank is,” said Julie. “We could not have continued with the work we do without them.”